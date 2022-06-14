Apple’s new entry-level iPad for 2022 to feature A14 chip, 5G, larger display, and USB-C

Apple is working on a new 10th generation entry-level iPad due in 2022 that will feature the A14 Bionic chip, 5G, a larger display, and for the first time, USB-C connectivity, 9to5Mac reports.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Information seen by 9to5Mac reveals that the new 10th-generation iPad (codenamed J272) will feature a USB-C port instead of Lightning. This means that Apple is finally planning to bring USB-C to the entire iPad lineup, as iPad Pro was updated with USB-C in 2018, iPad Air in 2020, and iPad mini in 2021.

We have also heard from our sources that the new entry-level iPad will feature a Retina display of the same resolution as the iPad Air’s display. The current 9th-generation iPad has a 10.2-inch LCD screen, so we can expect a slight screen increase to 10.5 inches or even 10.9 inches. However, more modern display specs such as wide color gamut with DCI-P3 and higher brightness will remain exclusive to the more expensive iPads.

At the same time, the 10th-generation iPad is expected to be equipped with the A14 Bionic chip, the same as the 4th-generation iPad Air. Compared to the A13 Bionic, which is used in the current entry-level iPad, the performance gains should be around 30%. Apple will also add 5G network support for cellular models.