Apple hosts Tribeca premiere of ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ with stars Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson

Apple Original Films hosted the Tribeca Festival premiere of the Sundance Audience Award winner “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” debuting in select theaters and on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 17th.

Those celebrating “Cha Cha Real Smooth” at the premiere event included writer, director and producer Cooper Raiff, his co-star and producer Dakota Johnson, newcomer Vanessa Burghardt, Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”), Raúl Castillo (“Hustle”), Odeya Rush (“Lady Bird”), Evan Assante (“Dinosaur World”), as well as producers Ro Donnelly of TeaTime Pictures, Erik Feig and Jessica Switch of Picturestart, executive producer Shayne Fiske Goldner of Picturestart, Samantha Racanelli and Dan Guando of Endeavor Content, and more.

Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent resume, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants – even if it might not be his own. Raiff writes, directs and stars alongside Johnson, Garrett, Leslie Mann and newcomers Burghardt and Assante in this tale of unconventional love that brims with emotional honesty.

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” is written, directed and produced by Raiff, and also produced by Johnson and Donnelly of TeaTime Pictures, and Feig and Switch of Picturestart. The film is executive produced by Jeff Valeri, and Julia Hammer and Shayne Fiske Goldner for Picturestart. Production companies are Picturestart, TeaTime Pictures and Endeavor Content.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with over 245 wins and more than 963 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: It’s really a shame that Dakota Johnson isn’t very photogenic. 😉

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.