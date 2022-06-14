13-inch M2 MacBook Pro available to order starting Friday, June 17th

On Friday, June 17th, at 5am PDT / 8am EDT, the updated 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro will be available to customers to order on apple.com, the Apple Store app, and through Apple Authorized Resellers, and will start arriving to customers worldwide on Friday, June 24th.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is supercharged by the new M2 chip, which begins the next generation of Apple silicon and takes the breakthrough capabilities of M1 even further. It features incredible performance, up to 24GB of unified memory, ProRes acceleration, and up to 20 hours of battery life,1 all in a compact design. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 joins the even more powerful 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max to round out the strongest MacBook Pro lineup ever. With even more performance and capabilities than before, the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and $1,199 for education.

Apple’s Most Portable Pro Notebook Gets Even Better with M2

Users love the compact design of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and now with M2, it gets even more performance and capabilities. It features a next-generation 8-core CPU with advancements in both performance and efficiency cores, along with Apple’s next-generation GPU, which now has up to 10 cores — two more than M1. And with its active cooling system, MacBook Pro is designed to sustain pro performance for those with more demanding workflows.

For users working with RAW images in apps like Affinity Photo, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is nearly 40 percent faster than the previous generation, and up to 3.4x faster for users who are upgrading from a model without Apple silicon.3 Playing graphics-intensive games like Baldur’s Gate 3 is also nearly 40 percent faster than the previous generation,2 and up to 3.3x faster for customers upgrading from a model without Apple silicon.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 also supports up to 24GB of fast unified memory — along with 50 percent more memory bandwidth — making multitasking and working with large assets super fluid. Designed to dramatically speed up video workflows, MacBook Pro includes support for ProRes encode and decode, so users can play back up to 11 streams of 4K and up to two streams of 8K ProRes video.4 Additionally, users can convert their video projects to ProRes nearly 3x faster than before.2 The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 also delivers phenomenal battery life with up to 20 hours of video playback. With the incredible performance of M2, up to 24GB of memory, ProRes acceleration, and great battery life, Apple’s most portable pro notebook is better than ever.

Featuring macOS Monterey

With macOS Monterey, the 13-inch MacBook Pro includes Continuity tools like Universal Control that make it easy for users to work effortlessly across Mac and iPad. FaceTime includes Portrait mode and Spatial Audio to make calls feel more natural and lifelike, and SharePlay enables Mac users to have shared experiences through FaceTime.5 Live Text and Visual Look Up use intelligence to surface useful information, Safari includes powerful tab organization with Tab Groups, and Shortcuts brings the ease of automation to the Mac.

Coming this fall, macOS Ventura will take full advantage of M2, delivering new features including Stage Manager, powerful new capabilities with Continuity Camera, and Handoff coming to FaceTime. macOS Ventura also includes big updates to Safari, Mail, Messages, Spotlight, and more.

Better for the Environment

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro is minimizing its impact on the environment, now using 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in the enclosure magnets, and 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board. The 13-inch MacBook Pro remains free of numerous harmful substances, meets Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency, and uses wood fiber in the packaging that comes from recycled sources or responsibly managed forests. Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net-zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every Mac Apple creates, from design to manufacturing, will be 100 percent carbon neutral.

Pricing and Availability

• The 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available to order worldwide on Friday, June 17, on apple.com/store, in the Apple Store app, and Apple Authorized Resellers. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, on Friday, June 24.

• The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2, available in silver and space gray, starts at $1,299 (US) and $1,199 (US) for education. Additional technical specifications are available at apple.com/macbook-pro-13.

• Every customer who buys a Mac from Apple can enjoy a free Online Personal Session with an Apple Specialist, get their product set up in select stores including help with data transfer, and receive guidance on how to make their new Mac work the way they want.

• Customers in the US get 3 percent Daily Cash back when they buy directly from Apple with Apple Card. And when they choose Apple Card Monthly Installments, they can pay over time, interest-free.

• With Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in to see what their device is worth.

• AppleCare+ for Mac provides expert technical support and additional hardware coverage from Apple, including up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a fee.

