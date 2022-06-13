Apple’s new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro vs. 14-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro has the M2 chip, but it may not be enough to tempt potential buyers away from a purchase of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, AppleInsider’s Malcolm Owen writes.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

With the shift to M2, the 13-inch MacBook Air gains a few performance tweaks that can make it an attractive proposition for those working in video. Some may even consider it a cheaper alternative to buying a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Of course, the differences between the two models are more than just display size and chips, with many other factors to consider when buying a MacBook.

At first blush, the M2 is an improvement to the Apple Silicon line, with it heralding the start of a new generation of chips. As analogous to the M1, the M2 is very similar but also better in several ways… The 14-inch MacBook Pro is offered with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The M1 Pro is available in 8 or 10-core CPU variants, each with either 6 or 8 performance cores and two efficiency cores, while the M1 Max has a 10-core CPU with 8 performance and 2 efficiency cores.

The memory options are also larger, with the Pro offering 16GB or 32GB versions and the M1 Max going for 32GB and 64GB. The memory bandwidth is also much higher, at 200GB/s on the Pro and 400GB/s on the Mac…

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts from $1,299 at its cheapest price, including 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage… The most expensive 13-inch MacBook Pro configuration costs $2,499… The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts from $1,999 with the M1 Pro 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB of memory, 512GB of storage, and a 67W power adapter… The most expensive configuration costs $5,899.