Apple App Store resolves dating apps issues, Dutch regulator says

The Dutch consumer protection regulator claims that Apple “has changed its unfair conditions,” ending a dispute after penalizing the tech firm 50 million euros ($53 million) in weekly fines.

Cagan Koc and April Roach for Bloomberg News:

“With this concession, Apple will meet the requirements that the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets set under European and Dutch competition rules,” the ACM said in a statement on Saturday. In response to a request for comment from Bloomberg News, Apple said it didn’t believe some of the changes are in the best interests of its users’ privacy or data security. Because Apple is committed to constructive engagement with regulators, it’s making the additional changes at the ACM’s request, the company said in an email, while adding that, as it’s previously said, Apple disagrees with the ACM’s original order and is appealing it. The Cupertino, California-based company had filed a proposal to fully comply with an order to offer payments outside the app store to dating app providers after being fined.

MacDailyNews Take: Prior, if a developer wanted to include non-Apple payment methods in their app, a new app build and submission would be required. There’s nothing “burdensome” or “noncompliant” about Apple’s initial changes to the App Store in The Netherlands as the ACM claims. There is no word on precisely what’s changed or if Apple will be paying all, some portion, or none of the $53 million in accrued fines.

