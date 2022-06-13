Apple Music, Apple Arcade to generate over $8 billion in revenue by 2025 – J.P. Morgan

Apple’s revenue from its Apple Arcade and Apple Music services is expected to jump 36% to $8.2 billion by 2025, J.P.Morgan said on Monday, as Apple taps its 1.8 billion and growing user base to drive subscription services.
The two services are likely to have a combined subscriber base of about 180 million by 2025 – 110 million for music and 70 million for gaming – boosted by the rapid spread of the internet and a booming gaming industry, according to JPM analysts, led by Samik Chatterjee.
Apple Music, which was launched in 2015 and is the second-biggest music-streaming service after Spotify Technology, is expected to account for a bigger chunk of that revenue, raking in about $7 billion by 2025, the brokerage said.
Apple Arcade, the gaming subscription service launched in 2019, is estimated to pull in $1.2 billion.
The company does not give a sales breakup for gaming and music services but the overall segment, which includes App Store, Apple TV+, Arcade and Apple Music, reported revenue of $19.82 billion for the March quarter. The business is seen as Apple’s engine for expansion.
MacDailyNews Take: For some perspective, if they were a separate company with $8.2 billion in combined revenue, Apple Music + Apple Arcade alone, would rank No.423 on this year’s Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.