Apple executives spotlight new Apple Watch health features

At Apple’s WWDC last week, a variety of new health-related features were introduced that cover not only the wellness-oriented Apple Watch lineup, but also the company’s iPhone, iPad and beyond. TechCrunch spoke with Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, Vice President of Health Dr. Sumbul Desai, and Vice President of Fitness Technologies Jay Blahnik to learn more about just how important health and wellness are to the consumer technology giant’s ambitions.

Darrell Etherington for TechCrunch:

Ultimately, Williams said, Apple has two “fundamental tenets” that undergird its approach to introducing new health-related products and services: that they be “deeply grounded in science,” and that “privacy is at the core of everything” Apple does. Those principles are at the heart of the new features Apple unveiled at the conference, according to Desai, who pointed to the scientific rigor behind their introduction of sleep-stage tracking for the Apple Watch, and the fresh FDA clearance of their AFib history feature, which will roll out to Apple Watch users in the U.S. with the watchOS 9 update sometime this fall. Apple is also introducing medication reminder features to Health, including the ability to scan labels to add your own medicines, and get reminders to hopefully improve adherence to their intended use. It’ll also provide users with info about potential negative interactions, and offer yet another way in which patients can have more informed conversations with their doctors with actual data to back them up.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s the new running features in Apple’s Workout app that has us most excited (especially since we’ll now be using the Workout app for running, displacing several years with Strava, thanks to the new features coming in watchOS 9!

