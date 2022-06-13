Working Apple-1 signed by Woz sells for $340,100

A rare, working Apple-1, signed by Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak, has sold for more than $340,100 via eBay.

Oliver Haslam for iMore:

Sold by The AAPL Collection out of Dubai, the working Apple-1 is 42 years old — older than many reading this — and is a work of art. That’s presumably what the person who won this eBay auction also believes, having agreed to hand over $340,100 to get their hands on it.

The original Apple-1 was sold without a case, power supply, keyboard, or monitor which might make it a very early Mac mini of sorts, although even that comes with a couple of those parts in the box. The seller says that this example is “one of the few remaining that has all period components” and that it comes with “all the typical period accessories.”

While the name of the buyer hasn’t been made public, the seller does say that they are “an experienced vintage computer collector and Apple aficionado in the United States.