Apple and MLB announces July ‘Friday Night Baseball’ doubleheader schedule

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced the July 2022 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule. Scheduled games continue to be available to watch for free, only on Apple TV+.

“The 2022 season is off to a great start, and we’re proud to bring all baseball fans a new way to watch their favorite teams each week, all without local blackout dates or the need for a cable subscription,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, in a statement. “‘Friday Night Baseball’ brings the best of Apple’s signature design and commitment to the highest-quality experience together with the time-honored traditions of MLB, and we’re looking forward to offering fans more great games to watch throughout the summer.”

Game assignments for “Friday Night Baseball” broadcasters will be announced on a weekly basis.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre and postgame coverage will continue to be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former MLB players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso, and former MLB umpire Brian Gorman will continue to offer rules analysis and interpretation.

Fans can access “Friday Night Baseball” games and additional content, including new exclusive programs such as “Countdown to First Pitch” for a preview of the week’s matchups, and “MLB Daily Recap,” only in the Apple TV app.

In Apple News, fans can easily follow their favorite teams and watch personalized MLB highlights right in the News app. Each Friday, fans can enjoy a curated group of highlights and stories from around the league, and easily tap to watch “Friday Night Baseball” directly in the Apple TV app.

In Apple Music, fans can find exclusive playlists of batters’ walk-up songs from teams featured on “Friday Night Baseball” each week, as well as a collection of classic songs celebrating baseball.

“Friday Night Baseball” games are available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. Users can follow step-by-step instructions to access “Friday Night Baseball” across devices. “Friday Night Baseball” includes live pre and postgame shows, and is available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, and for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.

“Friday Night Baseball” Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, July 1

• Texas Rangers at New York Mets – 7 p.m. ET

• Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros- 8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 8

• Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers – 8 p.m. ET

• Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, July 15

• Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies – 8:30 p.m. ET

• Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres – 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 22

• Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies – 7 p.m. ET

• Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox – 8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 29

• Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m. ET

• Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants – 10 p.m. ET

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

