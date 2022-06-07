Intel-handicapped Macs don’t get these macOS Ventura features

As Apple continues the transition to superior Apple Silicon, the company is still supporting Intel-handicapped Macs with its latest macOS Ventura operating system, with some notable exclusions.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

There are a few primary features in macOS Ventura that you’ll only be able to use if you have an Apple Silicon-powered Mac.

First and most notably, Apple says that support for Live Captions in FaceTime is limited to Macs powered by an Apple Silicon processor.

This feature relies heavily on the Neural Engine, hence why Apple is limiting it to Macs with an M1 or M2 chip… Meanwhile, the second feature that Apple says is only supported on Apple Silicon Macs is the Reference Mode with Sidecar capability. This feature allows you to use a 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with the Liquid Retina XDR as a secondary reference display for your Mac. This feature is only supported on on iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Liquid Retina XDR display and Mac computers with Apple silicon.

Finally, there is a third small feature that is limited to M1 Macs and later: the ability to insert emoji using your voice while dictating on device.