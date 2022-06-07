macOS Ventura gives Linux VMs the ability to run x86 apps via Rosetta

Linux virtual machines (VMs) are getting a new feature in macOS Ventura: the ability to run apps written for x86 processors using Rosetta, the same binary translation technology that allows Apple Silicon Macs to run apps written for Intel Macs.

Andrew Cunningham for Ars Technica:

One of the few things that Intel Macs can do that Apple Silicon Macs can’t is run operating systems written for Intel or AMD processors inside of virtual machines. Most notably, this has meant that there is currently no legal way to run Windows on an Apple Silicon Mac. Apple Silicon Macs can, however, run operating systems written for Arm processors inside of virtual machines, including other versions of macOS and Arm-compatible versions of Linux… Ventura still doesn’t enable the installation of x86 operating systems on Apple Silicon Macs—only running x86 apps within Arm operating systems. This also doesn’t change the state of Windows VMs on Apple Silicon Macs, which are caught between Apple’s limitations on x86 guest operating systems and Microsoft’s refusal (or alleged inability) to sell licenses for the Arm versions of Windows. If the Arm versions of Windows ever can be run on a Mac, they may not need Rosetta, since Microsoft has its own x86-to-Arm translation software…

MacDailyNews Take: Rosetta 2 is available only for Mac computers with Apple silicon. Rosetta 2 enables a Mac with Apple silicon to use apps built for Mac’s handicapped with an Intel processor. More info here.

More info about the Rosetta translation environment for developers here.

