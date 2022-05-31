Apple assembler Foxconn predicts more stable supply chain for second half of 2022

Taiwan’s Foxconn, a major Apple assembler and the world’s largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday that the second half of the year is heading “in a better direction” as the Chinese Communist Party’s quixotic “zero-COVID’ lockdowns in China finally appear to be easing.

Reuters:

“We are quite confident in the stability of our supply chain for the second half of this year,” Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way told the company’s annual shareholder meeting. The Shanghai government will allow all residents in ‘low-risk’ areas to return to work from Tuesday. Foxconn is aiming to become the first electric vehicle (EV) maker “not short on material supplies,” Liu said, referring to a prolonged global chip shortage that has forced carmakers to halt production and hurt smartphone production including for Apple Inc, a major client. Foxconn reiterated that while China’s strict COVID-19 controls in China had only a limited impact on production as it kept workers on-site in a “closed loop” system, demand for its products in the country has suffered as people remain shut in.

MacDailyNews Take: Encouraging news that should bode well for Apple.

Perhaps the CCP has finally woken up and realized that, long term, “zero-COVID” ain’t happening.

In general, human-transmissible coronaviruses do not disappear. There is no such thing as zero-COVID. Duh.

COVID-19 is here to stay. It will very likely become endemic, yet pose less danger over time. People will acquire immunity via vaccines (effectiveness TDB) and naturally as they contract and recover from variants like omicron since the partially-effective vaccines permit not only transmissibility, but also breakthrough infections. Influenza and the four human coronaviruses that cause common colds (OC43, 229E, NL63 and HKU1) are, of course, also endemic, but a combination of annual flu vaccines and acquired immunity means that sane societies tolerate the unavoidable seasonal deaths and illnesses they bring without requiring lockdowns, masks, social distancing, indefinite return-to-work delays, etc.

At which point, if ever, will some people decide that wasting away their short lives in abject fear of a bad flu, very likely engineered by China and partially funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, is a hysterical self-defeating overreaction? – MacDailyNews, December 16, 2021

The real virus is the panic. – MacDailyNews, March 9, 2020

