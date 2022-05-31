Apple’s Safari browser surpasses 1 billion users milestone

According to the findings by the Atlas VPN team, 1,006,232,879 internet users (19.16% of all internet users) now use the Safari browser, making it the second browser with over a billion users after Alphabet subsidiary Google’s Chrome browser which currently has some 3.3 billion users.

Atlas VPN:

Compared to last year’s statistics, Microsoft Edge overtook Firefox for the third most popular browser with over 212 million users. Since the release of Windows 11, Microsoft set it as the default browser on all devices and made it difficult for users to change to their preferred option. Therefore, Edge received a significant increase in its userbase. Firefox browser ranks fourth with 179 million internet users. Firefox is oriented towards more privacy-concerned users as it offers quite a few features for their protection. The private browsing mode includes security against tracking, malware, phishing, and pop-up blocking. Samsung Internet browser found on the companies’ smartphones and tablets is used by more than 149 million users. At the same time, over 108 million users are utilizing the Opera browser for their everyday tasks.

MacDailyNews Note: On January 10, 2003, Apple announced that users had downloaded more than 500,000 copies of its new Safari web browser since the free public beta was posted on Apple’s web site on Tuesday, January 7, 2003.

