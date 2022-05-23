Apple CEO Tim Cook named to TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list

Alongside Pete Davidson, Zendaya, Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Keanu Reeves, and others, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been named to TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list with his profile written by Steve Jobs’ widow, founder and president of Emerson Collective (majority owner of The Atlantic magazine), Laurene Powell Jobs.

Laurene Powell Jobs for TIME Magazine:

Apple is Tim Cook’s life’s work, and in this work, Tim displays mastery. Tim has demonstrated more range in his leadership of one of the world’s largest companies than any contemporary CEO. Since Apple’s products and policies affect the very character of contemporary life, Tim’s job demands not only business wisdom but also philosophical wisdom. The intense pressure of setting and executing Apple’s progression with deep precision, and of taking responsibility for the company’s effects on society, is almost unimaginable. Yet Tim does it with compassion and discipline, turning to nature to replenish his spirit. In the summer he can be found hiking in our national parks, buoyed by the majesty of the mountains. After more than a decade at the helm, Tim has carved out a place as not only one of the world’s most admired CEOs but an exemplar of moral leadership, technological imagination, environmental stewardship, and humanitarianism. To paraphrase a famous speech by Theodore Roosevelt: Tim strives valiantly, dares greatly, and spends himself in a grand cause.

MacDailyNews Note: Tim Cook is featured on one of TIME Magazine’s five “Most Influential People” covers this year. See it here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.