Apple CEO Tim Cook named to TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list

Alongside Pete Davidson, Zendaya, Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Keanu Reeves, and others, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been named to TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list with his profile written by Steve Jobs’ widow, founder and president of Emerson Collective (majority owner of The Atlantic magazine), Laurene Powell Jobs.
Laurene Powell Jobs for TIME Magazine:
Apple is Tim Cook’s life’s work, and in this work, Tim displays mastery. Tim has demonstrated more range in his leadership of one of the world’s largest companies than any contemporary CEO. Since Apple’s products and policies affect the very character of contemporary life, Tim’s job demands not only business wisdom but also philosophical wisdom. The intense pressure of setting and executing Apple’s progression with deep precision, and of taking responsibility for the company’s effects on society, is almost unimaginable. Yet Tim does it with compassion and discipline, turning to nature to replenish his spirit. In the summer he can be found hiking in our national parks, buoyed by the majesty of the mountains.
After more than a decade at the helm, Tim has carved out a place as not only one of the world’s most admired CEOs but an exemplar of moral leadership, technological imagination, environmental stewardship, and humanitarianism. To paraphrase a famous speech by Theodore Roosevelt: Tim strives valiantly, dares greatly, and spends himself in a grand cause.
MacDailyNews Note: Tim Cook is featured on one of TIME Magazine’s five “Most Influential People” covers this year. See it here.
12 Comments
Incestuous bullshit.
Bunch of rich leftist commies for-thee-but-not-for-me patting each other on the back.
Without Steve Jobs, Laurene Powell would still be trying to peddle lentils and sprouts to anemic pinkos.
The words bitter and desperado, spring to mind
So, what did Brutal Truth write that’s untrue?
By now, Laurene would have discontinued the sprouts in favor of quinoa.
The rest is true.
Leftist commies, is debatable and unprovable
you and your butt buddy have no understanding of economic theory if you accuse the leader of one of the world’s most successful corporations as being communist.
then you wonder why everyone with a functioning brain tunes out your incessant hate screeds.
“Commies for-thee-but-not-for-me.”
I did not accuse Cook of being communist, genius.
Learn how to read before attempting to debate me.
Not much to debate with you. You talk rubbish !!
Yes, you did, with the phrase “each other”. You also claimed incest. All inappropriate and uninformed bile for which you have zero evidence.
If you are too insane to own the shite that you spew, at least do us all the favor of sharing it with a psychologist before posting your delusions here.
“incestuous” figuratively, not literally, moron.
Sanctimonious libs like TIME / Laurene handing other sanctimonious libs like Tim Cook empty, meaningless awards and accolades based on how woke they appear in public is incestuous.
Not sure that’s a list of “influencers” I’d want to be connected with. It’s historically associated with cultural importance/relevance and it now includes combining Cook with the likes of Pete “Looking for More Skin for Another Tattoo” Davidson?
I’m not one of Cook’s cheerleaders, but this association is absurd.
We’re effed if we think the list has any merit.
Can’t disagree. I never understood how Pete moved up the ranks. He is a mediocre talent at best younger generations sure seem to like him.