Apple VP Dr. Sumbul Desai discusses benefits of Apple Watch health features (with video)

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Apple VP Dr. Sumbul Desai discusses Apple Watch features including heart rate monitoring, cardio fitness, electrocardiograms, noise notifications, cardio fitness, and more.
CBS correspondent David Pogue looks at how self-tracking data may one day help detect conditions like infectious diseases, type II diabetes, heart conditions or even cancer:
MacDailyNews Take: Another truckload of Apple Watches sold!
Struggling with long covid my iWatch told me to get to my Doctor and into emergency when AFRIB hit me. There were no other indictions.
Last year gave my neighbor a AW with ECG function. He had been having problems with LOW blood pressure on and off……..
Finally went to the ER one day and while waiting the AW starting going nuts regarding pulse …..they hooked him up to a EKG and ended up putting a pacemaker in ASAP.
He felt NOTHING….only the AW clued him in. Doctors were impressed as well…….
Another AW “save”…..
Our Australian shepherd, going on 12 years old, was developing cataracts. He was looking tired, unable to keep up with even light work, and he missed commands due to hearing loss. So we put an Apple Watch on his collar and an iPhone in his kennel. Now he’s responding to us via Messages, Facetiming the collie in the next town over, and posting anti-cat propaganda on social media. He won’t work at all but keeping him entertained with digital consumer gadgets has saved us so much $ versus going to a vet. We just have to keep an eye on his high spending for gourmet dog food delivery. Thank god for expensive digital junk!
I think it’s time for the pooch to get a web presence. In-spite of his weakening condition, is he able to consider being a social media influencer? I know the US Govt will have a retry on the Bureau of Proper Thinking & Action and, because of the disarming nature of most pooches, it’s worth a consideration for your working breed.