Apple VP Dr. Sumbul Desai discusses benefits of Apple Watch health features (with video)

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Apple VP Dr. Sumbul Desai discusses Apple Watch features including heart rate monitoring, cardio fitness, electrocardiograms, noise notifications, cardio fitness, and more.

CBS correspondent David Pogue looks at how self-tracking data may one day help detect conditions like infectious diseases, type II diabetes, heart conditions or even cancer:

MacDailyNews Take: Another truckload of Apple Watches sold!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.