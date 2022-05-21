Ming-Chi Kuo: New HomePod model coming as soon as this year

Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the company may release a new version of the HomePod as soon as this year.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

After Apple discontinued the full-sized HomePod, speculation has been rampant about Apple reviving [it]… Kuo doesn’t specify what kind of HomePod it would be or how it would differ from the existing HomePod mini. He only shares that Apple is still figuring out how to succeed in the smart speaker market. The HomePod mini hasn’t been updated since it debuted in November 2020 except to add new colors.

Apple would release a new version of HomePod in 4Q22-1Q23, and there may not be much innovation in hardware design. Smart speakers are undoubtedly one of the essential elements of the home ecosystem, but I think Apple is still figuring out how to succeed in this market. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 20, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: HomePod TV.

In April, Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman reported, “I absolutely do think a new HomePod is coming — specifically, a device that combines a HomePod, Apple TV and FaceTime camera. I don’t think a big stand-alone HomePod is still in development, but perhaps a new HomePod mini is coming. In any case, the combination product will probably be at the center of Apple’s approach, with HomePod minis surrounding that throughout the home.”

A camera for FaceTime (and Zoom, etc.) should have been built into Apple TV units years ago. Hopefully, HomePod TV will sometime see the light of day! _ MacDailyNews, April 13, 2021

A combined Apple TV + HomePod would be very compelling. In nearly every place where we have an Apple TV, a HomePod is within a few feet or could be. We imagine an Apple TV + iPad combo device would be like an Echo Show on steroids. – MacDailyNews, April 12, 2021

