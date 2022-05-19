Apple releases first public betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6

Apple on Thursday seeded the first betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to public beta testers, one day after Apple provided the beta to developers.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

There were no new features found in the developer betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, suggesting that this is a minor update primarily focusing on bug fixes. Apple has also provided no release info at this time. iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 are likely to be some of the last updates to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 as Apple starts transitioning to the next-generation updates, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, both of which will be unveiled in June at WWDC.

MacDailyNews Note: Public beta testers can update to the public betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 via Software Update after installing the proper profile from the Apple Beta Software Program.

