The Verge reviews Apple’s new iPad Air 5: ‘More performance than most people will know what to do with’

Apple earlier this month introduced the new iPad Air with the M1 chip, delivering a massive leap in performance. Available in a new array of colors, iPad Air also features the new Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for a more natural video conferencing experience, a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds, and blazing-fast 5G on cellular models.

Dan Seifert for The Verge:

It’s compatible with all the same cases, keyboard, and stylus accessories as before. And the M1 chip inside the new Air is lifted right from last year’s iPad Pro and the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac.

What’s new is that you can get that combination of features in a tablet that starts at $599. That’s now the lowest price you can get access to Apple’s impressive M1 processor, undercutting even the value-driven (and screenless) Mac Mini.

New processor and 5G aside, the iPad Air remains the iPad for those looking for a nicer tablet than the base model, but don’t necessarily want to spend the cost or need all the bells and whistles of the iPad Pro. It’s got a modern design, more performance than most people will know what to do with in a tablet, and an excellent screen that works equally well in portrait or landscape orientation…

Ultimately, the main advantage of the M1’s headroom is that the Air will be fast and capable for many years and will likely be supported by Apple for a long time. If you’re buying a tablet with the intention of keeping it for five years or more, then the Air should serve you well.