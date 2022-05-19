Apple releases first public beta of macOS Monterey 12.5

Apple on Thursday seeded the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.5 to public beta testers, one day after Apple provided the beta to developers.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

There’s no word yet on what new features or changes might be included in ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.5, and nothing new was found in the first developer beta. Apple has provided no details on this time, so we may need to wait for release to find out what bug fixes or minor changes might be included. ‌macOS Monterey‌ is likely to be one of the final updates to the ‌macOS Monterey‌ operating system as Apple begins its transition to the next-generation version of macOS.

MacDailyNews Note: Public beta testers can update ‌macOS to Monterey‌ 12.5 public beta 1 via Software Update after installing the proper profile from the Apple Beta Software Program.

