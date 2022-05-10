Apple TV+ debuts trailer for ‘Lovely Little Farm,’ premiering June 10th

Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the new live-action animated hybrid kids and family series “Lovely Little Farm” from Darrall Macqueen, the London-based BAFTA Award-winning producer of hit series “Topsy & Tim” and “Teletubbies,” ahead of the Friday, June 10 global premiere.

“Lovely Little Farm” follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. The live-action animated hybrid uses the latest computer-generated technology, working with Industrial Light and Magic, to bring the series to life.

“Lovely Little Farm” is created by BAFTA Award winners Maddy Darrall (“Teletubbies,” “Topsy & Tim,” “Waffle the Wonder Dog”) and Billy Macqueen (“Teletubbies,” “Topsy & Tim,” “Waffle the Wonder Dog”), along with Catherine Williams (“Teletubbies,” “Topsy & Tim,” “Waffle the Wonder Dog”). Darrall and Macqueen serve as executive producers alongside Tony Cooke (“PJ Masks,” “Waffle the Wonder Dog,” “Hunter Street”), who is also head writer. The lead director is two-time Director’s Guild Award winner Jack Jameson (“When You Wish Upon A Pickle,” “Waffle the Wonder Dog”). Newcomer Levi Howden stars as Jill, with Kassidi Roberts joining as Jacky, and the series also features the voice talents of BAFTA Award nominee Shirley Henderson (“Harry Potter” franchise, “Stan & Ollie”) as Quackety Duck Duck, Dominique Moore (“Thomas & Friends”) as Pickle Pony, SAG Award nominee Joel Fry (“Cruella,” “Paddington 2”) as Al Alpaca, and Canan Yildiz-Husbands as Bif & Bop.

For “Lovely Little Farm,” Apple TV+ partnered with changemaker Dr. Gail Melson, a leader in the field of human-animal interaction and former professor emerita in the department of Human Development & Family Studies at Purdue University. Dr. Melson worked with the executive producers to develop the show based on her research on children’s relationships with animals, nature and emerging technologies.

The expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed “El Deafo”; “Pinecone and the Pony,” “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company; “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; “Get Rolling with Otis” and “Puppy Place”; Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater”; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “Snoopy in Space” season two, “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” and “For Auld Lang Syne”; and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 244 wins and 961 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

