‘Game of Thrones’ alum joins Jennifer Garner in Apple TV+ series ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has signed on to star opposite Jennifer Garner in the Apple TV+ limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Variety reports Wednesday.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

The series is based on the Laura Dave novel of the same name. It was previously announced that Angourie Rice will also star in the series. The show follows Hannah (Jennifer Garner), a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Coster-Waldau will star as Owen, Hannah’s husband. Coster-Waldau is best known for playing Jaime Lannister in the megahit HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

MacDailyNews Note: The “The Last Thing He Told Me” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ alongside upcoming female-led Apple Originals the recently-premiered metaphysical thriller “Shining Girls” starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss; recently announced series “Lady in the Lake,” directed and co-written by Alma Har’el and co-starring Academy Award winners Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o; “High Desert,” from creator and writer Nancy Fichman, and starring and executive produced by Patricia Arquette; the third season of Emmy, Critics Choice and SAG Award-winning series “The Morning Show”; the third season of NAACP Image Award-winning “Truth Be Told,” from creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman and starring Octavia Spencer; and more.

