AT&T ups legacy plan pricing to push customers to upgrade to new plans

AT&T is raising prices on legacy mobile-service plans in an effort to squeeze more revenue from customers by pushing them to newer plans and blunt the effects of rampant U.S. inflation.

Scott Moritz for Bloomberg News:

The price increases mark a high-profile reversal for an industry that has mostly competed for new customers with discounts, free phones and low-priced family plans — even after shrinking to a three-player market with the purchase of Sprint Corp. by T-Mobile US Inc. in 2020.

AT&T’s increases are the first for such plans in three years. The Dallas-based carrier is raising monthly fees on those older packages by up to $6 a month for single-line customers and up to $12 a month for families, a spokesman confirmed Tuesday. Staffers in multiple stores were informed of the changes this week and are offering new plans or telling customers to call the company’s consumer service line for help on choosing new offers.

Subscribers will have the option to avoid the price hike by switching to new unlimited plans, the carrier said.