WWDC 2022’s Apple Park viewing event lottery for developers opens May 9th

Apple is hosting a special all-day experience at Apple Park on June 6th to kick off WWDC 2022. Gather with others in the developer community to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos live alongside Apple engineers and experts, explore the all-new Developer Center, and so much more.

This event marks the start of a week’s worth of online sessions, labs, and lounges.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple says that it will be an all-day experience at ‌Apple Park‌, including the keynote and State of the Union. Developers will also be invited to explore the Developer Center, among other activities. Apple last year said that it was building a dedicated Developer Center on the ‌Apple Park‌ campus, though few details have been provided about it. The ‌Apple Park‌ event is free, and all members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program can apply to attend. Invitations will be allocated through a random selection process and cannot be transferred. Submissions will be accepted from Monday, May 9 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through Wednesday, May 11 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Developers will be notified of their status by Friday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

MacDailyNews Take: More info via Apple’s developer website here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.