Elon Musk: Apple’s App Store fee is ’10 times higher than it should be’

In a series of tweets responding to an article about the European Union’s latest antitrust charges against Apple, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk likened Apple’s App Store to the equivalent of a “30% tax on the Internet” and said the fee is “10 times higher than it should be” and “definitely not ok.”
Brandon Sapienza for Bloomberg News:
Musk’s former company PayPal Holdings Inc. was instrumental in getting the antitrust suit against Apple to proceed after they raised concerns about the tech giant’s payment system with the European Commission.
Apple’s store is like having a 30% tax on the Internet. Definitely not ok.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022
Literally 10 times higher than it should be
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022
To publish apps in Apple’s App Store, developers pay a $99 yearly fee for access to Apple’s Developer Program. Apple’s App Store charges developers who make over $1 million in App Store sales annually a 30% commission on apps and in-app purchases of digital goods and services; sales of physical products are exempt. Subscription commission falls to 15 percent after one year. Qualified developers who make less than $1 million per year in App Store sales pay a 15% commission via Apple’s App Store Small Business Program.
MacDailyNews Take: Tesla’s Model X is 10 times higher than it should be. Definitely not ok.
Hey, this is easy! To make facile pronouncements, we don’t even need to know jack squat about a business’s equipment costs, operating costs, or anything at all!
Definitely not a person I would ever take advise from, on any subject.
Well, one less person to speak with when you want to build your rocket. I suppose you’re the type to see Mr. Bezos as the rocket go-to?
Elon: “Target marks up products they purchase by 40% – 200%. That’s at least 10x higher than it ever should be.”
Keep in mind, Elon is not any arbiter of unbiased talking tracks. Elon HATES Apple. From the Tesla days Elon and Apple have hammered each other over the head for engineering talents, and Elon has CONSTANTLY bashed Apple. It’s where engineers go to die if I recall one of his phrases correctly? Something like that.
So for Elon to attack Apple – this is behest of his quarrels with Apple and promotion of Tesla. It is a far cry from Elon being some arbiter of truth and virtue. Understand that.
Hey Pfizer, how safe if that mRNA shot?
Fox guarding the hen house (AKS Pfizer): Oh it’s fantastic. 100% safe and effective. Nothing to see here.
Thanks! We trust you have our best intentions at heart. Speaking of heart, how many have permanent heart scaring now?… But I digress…
Never blindly trust, but look into motivations and check things out ourself folks. Musk among those always needing to be verified as to motives – always.
“Tesla’s Model X is 10 times higher than it should be. Definitely not ok.”
Touche’! Overpriced cars seller claiming Apple’s cut is too much?
So tired of this puke spouting off about things that have fuck all to do with him
FSD, priced $7,000 two years ago, is now $12,000. That’s… “literally 10 times higher than it should be”. At least the app store mostly works as advertised and isn’t a promise of something to come, that may never appear. I purchased FSD because Elon kept promising it was only months away. It’s inconsistent and unusable in it’s current form and probably years away from being reliable enough just to use it on the highway, let alone on city streets with children, pedestrians, and bicycles that could be in the path of the car. His newest beta of Autosteer on city streets is “literally” years away, yet he’s beta testing it on civillians and saying “coming soon” on his website. Again, $12,000 is literaly 10 times more than it shoud be. I guess no one ever told Elon about glass houses.
I always suck air through my teeth when I’m about to disagree with MDN… but I gotta say the Model X is probably right about where it should be. Maybe it could go for even a little more.