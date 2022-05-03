Elon Musk: Apple’s App Store fee is ’10 times higher than it should be’

In a series of tweets responding to an article about the European Union’s latest antitrust charges against Apple, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk likened Apple’s App Store to the equivalent of a “30% tax on the Internet” and said the fee is “10 times higher than it should be” and “definitely not ok.”

Brandon Sapienza for Bloomberg News:

Musk’s former company PayPal Holdings Inc. was instrumental in getting the antitrust suit against Apple to proceed after they raised concerns about the tech giant’s payment system with the European Commission.

Apple’s store is like having a 30% tax on the Internet. Definitely not ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

Literally 10 times higher than it should be — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

To publish apps in Apple’s App Store, developers pay a $99 yearly fee for access to Apple’s Developer Program. Apple’s App Store charges developers who make over $1 million in App Store sales annually a 30% commission on apps and in-app purchases of digital goods and services; sales of physical products are exempt. Subscription commission falls to 15 percent after one year. Qualified developers who make less than $1 million per year in App Store sales pay a 15% commission via Apple’s App Store Small Business Program.

MacDailyNews Take: Tesla’s Model X is 10 times higher than it should be. Definitely not ok.

Hey, this is easy! To make facile pronouncements, we don’t even need to know jack squat about a business’s equipment costs, operating costs, or anything at all!

