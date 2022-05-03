Warren Buffett loaded up on Apple stock. Should you, too?

Apple shares have held up well in the face of a market-wide selloff, although the shares have dipped at times, which is when Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett backed up the truck to the tune of $60 million in Q1.

Bret Kenwell for TheStreet:

Over the weekend, Berkshire Hathaway held its annual meeting, where investors tuned in to hear what Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger thought of the market. Among the tidbits, Berkshire bought roughly $600 million of Apple stock in the first quarter. That’s besides the investment group holding more than $150 billion of the stock. Apple makes up roughly 40% of Berkshire’s portfolio of public shares and the holding is more than double the size of its next largest holding, Bank of America. Perhaps more interesting is Buffett’s comment on Apple: “Unfortunately, the stock went back up, so I stopped. Otherwise, who knows how much we would have bought?” So the question now becomes: Should investors be buying the dip in Apple stock as well?

MacDailyNews Take: In his full article, Kenwell outlines the potential bear case for Apple stock to decline to $138, to which we say, “Dear Lord, please deliver Bret’s bear case for Apple stock, so we can back up the truck prior to the subsequent string of new all-time highs!”

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]