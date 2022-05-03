Researchers find minor flaw in Apple Silicon chips

Security researchers have discovered a minor flaw in Apple Silicon chips that could lead to limited data leakage, however there is little cause for concern.

Mike Peterson for AplleInsider:

The so-called Augury flaw was discovered by a team of researchers led by Jose Rodrigo Sanchez Vicarte of the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and Michael Flanders of the University of Washington. Vicarte, Flanders, and other members of the team recently published details of the flaw in a new paper.

According to the researchers, the flaw exists in the Data-Memory Dependent Prefetcher (DMP) in Apple Silicon chips. DMPs, which decide what memory content to prefetch, are well-known in academic circles but have yet to be deployed in a commercial product.

Though the exact details are complicated, this essentially means that the chips can leak data that isn’t read by any instruction. Kohlbrenner noted, however, that this is “about the weakest DMP an attacker can get.”

The flaw isn’t “that bad” currently, since it can only leak data pointers and “likely only in the sandbox threat model.”