Apple’s biggest hit product right now: the indomitable Mac

Last month, Apple announced another breakthrough with M1 Ultra, the world’s most powerful chip for a personal computer. The incredible customer response to Apple’s M1-powered Macs helped propel a 15% year-over-year increase in revenue despite significant supply constraints. Apple currently boasts its most powerful Mac lineup ever with the addition of the entirely new Mac Studio.

Jason Aten for Inc.:

The iPhone isn’t just Apple’s most important product, it’s the device all other smartphones are measured against.

Despite that, Apple’s biggest hit product right now isn’t the iPhone — it’s the Mac… The reason isn’t complicated — the new Macs with Apple Silicon are amazing. They’re better than really anything else you could spend that much money on. Even the entry-level MacBook Air is probably the best laptop most people should consider buying. It’s definitely the best overall value.

The MacBook Pro, which was released last October, is arguably the biggest hit product Apple has had in a decade. Apple said it set a record for Mac sales, largely driven by the MacBook Pro. That makes sense — Apple basically just gave people exactly what they’ve been asking for, along with the fastest performance you can buy in a laptop.

In the most recent quarter, the iPhone grew by five percent. On the other hand, the Mac grew almost 15 percent. At the same time, the overall market for personal computers was down almost seven percent compared with the previous year.

Even more impressive, Apple said that half of the people who bought a Mac last quarter were “new to the product.” That’s corporate-speak for “they were buying their first Mac.” That’s a lot of people ditching their PCs for a Mac. It’s almost like Apple flipped a switch and suddenly people noticed how good the Mac was again.