Frontier announces Apple TV+ and Apple TV 4K offer

Launched on Moday, Frontier, a large communications provider offering gigabit speeds connecting millions of consumers and businesses in 25 U.S. states, is delivering an industry-leading video experience for its customers with Apple TV+ and Apple TV 4K. Frontier customers can enjoy a limited time offer of three months of Apple TV+ for free, so they can watch Apple Originals from the world’s greatest storytellers on the Apple TV app. In addition to Apple TV+, new 2 Gig customers will also receive Apple TV 4K, Apple’s premium entertainment device for the living room.

Apple TV 4K delivers the highest quality cinematic experience and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos. Also, with Apple TV 4K, customers can use the Apple TV app to watch Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels and can buy or rent thousands of newly released movies, classic favorites, and TV shows and enjoy Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and thousands of other apps, including games, fitness, and education — all through one device built for the biggest screen in the home.

“We’re excited to bring the award-winning Apple TV+ service and state-of-the-art Apple TV 4K to our customers,” said John Harrobin, EVP, Consumer at Frontier, in a statement. “With more devices and programming options than ever before, we’re making our customers’ homes even smarter and powering it all with our fast, highly reliable fiber-optic technology.”

MacDailyNews Note: New and returning Apple TV+ subscribers are eligible for this offer. $4.99/month after free trial. One subscription per Family Sharing group. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply. Visit apple.com/promo for more information.

