Russian users sue Apple for pulling Apple Pay over invasion of Ukraine

A Russian law firm on Friday said it had filed a lawsuit against Apple seeking 90 million roubles ($1.28 million) in damages for users affected by Apple withdrawing its Apple Pay payment service from Russia over the country’s invasion of Ukraine starting in February 2022.

Reuters:

Law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov & Partners said Apple had violated Russian consumers’ rights after the company restricted the use of its built-in Apple Pay service on March 1 in response to Moscow sending troops into Ukraine. The lawsuit, which it said had been filed with a Moscow court, is seeking 90 million roubles in damages, which it said included compensation for “moral damage” caused to citizens. It also wants Apple to resume operation of Apple Pay services for Russian users. The same law firm is pursuing a similar lawsuit against streaming company Netflix, which in March suspended its service in Russia.

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, not from Apple, but Russia certainly has suffered moral damage, alright.

Self-inflicted.

Enjoy hell, Putin.

Good luck trying to collect one red cent from Apple after whatever sham trial Russia concludes.

