President Trump posts on Apple iPhone-only Truth Social: “I’M BACK!”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump posted his second Truth on the currently Apple iPhone-only Truth Social late Thursday for the first time since the app he founded launched two months ago, saying “I’M BACK!” and tagged with #COVFEFE above and image of him posting the Truth from his Mar-a-Lago Club’s putting green.

The Truth Social website currently says an Android port of the currently iPhone exclusive is “coming soon” to Google’s Play store.

Reuters:

Trump broke his silence as Elon Musk sealed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter… Republicans cheered Musk’s buyout of the social media platform in the hope that the Tesla Inc Chief Executive, who has vowed to relax content moderation practices to restore free speech, will invite Trump back to the site. Since the deal was announced this week, Trump has said he would not return to Twitter. Trump’s silence on his own app since the launch of Truth Social on Apple Inc’s App Store on Feb. 21 has raised questions about its long term viability. In Thursday’s message, called a “truth” on the app, Trump wrote, “I’M BACK! #COVFEFE”, referencing a typo on a Twitter message he sent while president that complained about the press and was widely memed. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Truth Social’s parent company, is planning to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), shares of which were up 7.7% pre-market Friday.

MacDailyNews Take: Android settlers. Forever waiting for lowest common denominator posts from Apple’s iOS.

A quick check at 6:25am PDT / 9:25am EDT shows that Truth Social remains the No.1 most-downloaded app on Apple’s App Store:



