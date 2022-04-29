President Trump posts on Apple iPhone-only Truth Social: “I’M BACK!”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump posted his second Truth on the currently Apple iPhone-only Truth Social late Thursday for the first time since the app he founded launched two months ago, saying “I’M BACK!” and tagged with #COVFEFE above and image of him posting the Truth from his Mar-a-Lago Club’s putting green.
The Truth Social website currently says an Android port of the currently iPhone exclusive is “coming soon” to Google’s Play store.
Trump broke his silence as Elon Musk sealed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter… Republicans cheered Musk’s buyout of the social media platform in the hope that the Tesla Inc Chief Executive, who has vowed to relax content moderation practices to restore free speech, will invite Trump back to the site.
Since the deal was announced this week, Trump has said he would not return to Twitter.
Trump’s silence on his own app since the launch of Truth Social on Apple Inc’s App Store on Feb. 21 has raised questions about its long term viability.
In Thursday’s message, called a “truth” on the app, Trump wrote, “I’M BACK! #COVFEFE”, referencing a typo on a Twitter message he sent while president that complained about the press and was widely memed.
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Truth Social’s parent company, is planning to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), shares of which were up 7.7% pre-market Friday.
MacDailyNews Take: Android settlers. Forever waiting for lowest common denominator posts from Apple’s iOS.
A quick check at 6:25am PDT / 9:25am EDT shows that Truth Social remains the No.1 most-downloaded app on Apple’s App Store:
COVFEFE!
Ohh nooo…TDS is regaining strength in some nuts. Practice and repeat after me…
It’s his personality (and hair) I don’t like. He didn’t commit any crime…as the many, many, many courts/judges and Nancy have confirmed. Say this every moment the feeling emerges. This may mean taking a week off work, because TDS can be consuming for many.
but he did commit crimes attempting a coup though
The Truth Social app is really working well. Fast and looks great.
The Rumble Cloud so far seems to be able to handle the large influx of users.
COVFEFE!
YOU WERE NEVER GONE OFF YOUR OWN SERVICE, A$$HOLE! What an idiot…
#DOTARD
From the guy who is giving us the Disinformation Governance Board headed by a partisan Democrat hack.
Even when leaving Dealey Plaza, JFK had more brains then Joe Biden!
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRM2D6qNWZk&w=560&h=315%5D
Yes, that is correct.
Welcome back President Trump and Godspeed to Truth Social success!!!
The most WRONGLY maligned and HOUNDED President 24/7/365 by Democrats, their water carriers and plants in the Liberal media, deep state spying and lying, Clinton smear machine, and assorted hate filled state officials filing frivolous lawsuits.
You have always stood tall and have NO FEAR, God bless.
Let the reckoning begin…
tRump is the king if frivolous lawsuits lol! He will be in jail soon lol!!!!!
And how will he be in jail soon? Every Soros appointed DA in the USA has been clawing since June 2015 for something that will stick. The CIA, DOJ and FBI have been searching since 2015. Two impeachment efforts failed. 90% of the mainstream press has been searching since 2015. Every committee in the House has been searching since 2015. Seven years and nobody has found anything. SEVEN YEARS! Why is that? Is Trump too smart? Everyone else too dumb? He hasn’t committed a crime? Please explain, Brandon.
He is skilled at having his lemmings do his dirty work and doesn’t send emails or texts
I mean, truth may by topping charts, but how many people who weren’t already Trump fans going to even bother?
it’s a social network intended to spread information (probably misinformation and propaganda if Parler was any indication) about elections, the red white and blue color scheme just screams “PATRIOTISM!”, but if that’s the case, it’s goal is to get the next republican president back in through any means necessary.
So glad all the MAGA Trumpublicans will be heading over to Truth Social. Good riddance. Now, if only the woke a-holes would put together their own fake Twitter and go there, all the reasonable people can enjoy a revitalized Twitter with Elon at the helm! A man can dream can’t he?
RT and Sputnik are likely to be more believable and they call it ‘truth’ too.