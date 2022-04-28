Warning: Google’s Chrome browser has been successfully hacked, update ASAP

Google’s fan-destroying, RAM-eating Chrome browser has been successfully hacked and users are advised to update ASAP.
Alyssa Guzman for The Daily Mail:
Google has warned billions of Chrome users that the browser has been successfully targeted by hackers, revealing 30 new security flaws, including seven that pose a ‘high’ threat to users.
The tech company is now releasing an update within the next few days to fix the bugs, which affects Windows, macOS, and Linux, according to the company’s statement.
Further hack details are currently being restricted by the company ‘until a majority of users are updated with a fix.’
Users can manually update their browsers through the settings features, but Chrome will automatically update within a few days.
MacDailyNews Note: To force the update on a Mac, in Chrome, go to: Preferences > About Chrome.
I’m curious about MDN users and if they have a browser they truly love?
4-5 years back, we gave up on Safari after being loyal adherents to it against the wind. I can’t recall the exact reasons at the time, but I think it was bogging down and not handling the many tabs we needed/wanted open and choking on some code. With some reluctance, switched to Chrome and all the bookmarks, milk and cookies ended up over there.
But it’s a resource hog too. Family turned me onto Vivaldi, which I’m still using as a secondary browser (also Chromium based), but I’m just wondering if there’s a consensus here or not.
More than anything, it still seems bizarre the default setting for all browsers is not to kill or freeze all activity on buried/hidden tabs. Chrome has a somewhat tedious process of manually turning them off site by site, but I’d prefer a global switch.
Does anyone really love their browser’s CPU consumption?
I’ve used Firefox almost exclusively for the last 10 years or so. It has the occasional hiccup sure but it’s been the most stable browser I’ve used to any great degree. Way less problems with websites than some of the other
Firefox can be tamed with FireMin.
I like Brave.
“To improve your experience using Chrome and make it immune to all hacks and viruses, please go to your Application folder, click once o the Chrome icon, press Command+Delete on your keyboard, press Command+Shift+Delete, and you’re set!”
Firefox is the best for advanced users. Extensibility is unparalleled.
iCab, Brave, Ghostery, Vivaldi, etc each have interesting features. iCab is by far my favorite for vintage Macs, but it’s kept up to date for current Mac users too.
I wouldn’t touch Chrome with a 3 metre pole no matter what Google claims about security or privacy. That company NEVER cared about user privacy.
Safari has never been particularly user friendly. It can’t even get intelligent cookie management right, I fear that Apple’s “good enough” software attitude has shown itself again here.