Warning: Google’s Chrome browser has been successfully hacked, update ASAP

Google’s fan-destroying, RAM-eating Chrome browser has been successfully hacked and users are advised to update ASAP.

Alyssa Guzman for The Daily Mail:

Google has warned billions of Chrome users that the browser has been successfully targeted by hackers, revealing 30 new security flaws, including seven that pose a ‘high’ threat to users.

The tech company is now releasing an update within the next few days to fix the bugs, which affects Windows, macOS, and Linux, according to the company’s statement.

Further hack details are currently being restricted by the company ‘until a majority of users are updated with a fix.’

Users can manually update their browsers through the settings features, but Chrome will automatically update within a few days.