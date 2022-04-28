Apple results beat Street with all-time quarterly revenue record of $97.3 billion

Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended March 26, 2022. The company posted a March quarter revenue record of $97.3 billion, up 9 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.52.

“This quarter’s record results are a testament to Apple’s relentless focus on innovation and our ability to create the best products and services in the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “We are delighted to see the strong customer response to our new products, as well as the progress we’re making to become carbon neutral across our supply chain and our products by 2030. We are committed, as ever, to being a force for good in the world — both in what we create and what we leave behind.”

Q222 Revenue breakdown:

• iPhone: $50.570 billion (vs. $47.938 billion YoY)

• Services: $19.821 billion (vs. $16.901 billion YoY)

• Mac: $10.435 billion (vs. $9.102 billion YoY)

• Wearables, Home and Accessories: $8.806 billion (vs. $7.836 billion YoY)

• iPad: $7.646 billion (vs. $7.836 billion YoY)

“We are very pleased with our record business results for the March quarter, as we set an all-time revenue record for Services and March quarter revenue records for iPhone, Mac, and Wearables, Home and Accessories. Continued strong customer demand for our products helped us achieve an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, in a statement. “Our strong operating performance generated over $28 billion in operating cash flow, and allowed us to return nearly $27 billion to our shareholders during the quarter.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the company’s common stock, an increase of 5 percent. The dividend is payable on May 12, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022. The board of directors has also authorized an increase of $90 billion to the existing share repurchase program.

MacDailyNews Note: Prior to earnings, the analysts’ consensus estimates (via Refinitiv) expected:

• Revenue: $93.89 billion

• EPS: $1.43

• iPhone revenue: $47.88 billion

• Services revenue: $19.72 billion

• Mac revenue: $9.25 billion

• Wearables, Home and Accessories revenue: $9.05 billion

• iPad revenue: $7.14 billion

