MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q222 Conference Call with analysts starting at 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT today, April 28, 2022.

Apple today posted an all-time quarterly revenue record of $97.3 billion (vs. $89.584 billion billion YOY), up 9 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.52 (vs. $1.40 YOY).

For the quarter, analysts’ consensus estimates expected Apple to post revenue of $93.89 billion with EPS of $1.43.

Live notes from Apple’s Q222 Conference Call in reverse chronological order:

• Cook: We can recapture some percentage of delayed demand

• Q: Demand affected by supply constraints

• Overall Apple felt very good about the performance around the world

• iPhone launch times YoY made a difference

• Japan and Asia Pacific affected by foreign exchange

• China was a record

• Americas were better than expectations

• Luca: Europe was good. Grew 5% even after pulling Russia sales during Q2

• Q: geographies?

• On positive front, factories are now back running

• In Q3, Apple sees a $4 billion – $8 billion hit due to Shanghai corridor COVID lockdowns

• Cook: In Q2, the silicon legacy nodes were supply constrained

• Cook: For Q2, the restrictions in China had not started, yet

• Q: China COVID lockdowns impact on supply chain

• Cook: Our main focus is on the supply side

• Cook: Everybody is seeing inflation

• Cook: We are monitoring daily sales closely; inflation was evident in gross margin last quarter and assumed in guidance given this quarter

• Q: Consumer spending due to inflation, rising interest rates, etc. – demand impact?

• The dividend is payable on May 12, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022

• Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the company’s common stock, an increase of 5 percent

• 16% tax increase expected.

• Apple expects to grow double-digits, but decelerate in the current quarter

• Supply constraints will impact Apple’s ability to meet demand; Apple expects $4 billion – $8 billion hit

• $0.23 dividend declared; increases planned in years going forward

• $90 billion in repurchases authorized

• $123 billion in debt

• $193 billion in cash and marketable securities

• Luca gives examples of Apple products and services being deployed in the enterprise worldwide

• 825 million paid subscribers across Services, up 165 million over the last 12 months

• Apple Services: User base hit all-time high during the quarter

• Apple Watch: Over 2/3rd of purchasers are new to the product

• Wearables, Home and Accessories up 12% YoY

• iPad customer response – very strong – all time high iPad user base

• March quarter record for upgraders; more than half of Mac buyers were new to the product

• Mac saw 15% YoY growth driven by strong demand for Apple Silicon Macs

• iPhone revenue grew 5% YoY, thanks to strong customer response to iPhone 13 and launch of new iPhone SE

• All time high in installed user base

• iPad remained significantly supply constrained during the quarter

• Luca: Pleased with record business results for the March quarte

• Apple is committed to being a force for good in the world

• Apple is seeing supply chain disruptions, but has great confidence in the compan’s team

• Apple has hired more women than ever into leadership roles

• Apple is making to become carbon neutral across supply chain and products by 2030

• Cook thanks Apple team members

• Apple opened new retail store in UAE and South Korea this quarter

• Apple Wallet beginning to add digital state IDs and Driver’s Licenses

• Cook talks various Apple Services: Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, etc.

• CODA won the Academy Award for Best Picture, the first streaming service to do so

• Incredible enthusiasm for Apple Services

• Services: $19.821 billion (vs. $16.901 billion YoY)

• Wearables, Home and Accessories: $8.806 billion (vs. $7.836 billion YoY)

• iPad: $7.646 billion (vs. $7.836 billion YoY)

• iPhone: $50.570 billion (vs. $47.938 billion YoY)

• Mac: $10.435 billion (vs. $9.102 billion YoY)

• Incredible customer response to M1 Macs, despite supply constraints

• Apple Silicon is pushing the boundaries of what we thought possible

• Apple is monitoring COVID disruptions in China

• Apple is donating to support Ukraine

• Apple CEO Tim Cook: Apple is proud to report another record quarter, better than we anticipated

• Start of conference call

