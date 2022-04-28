Apple TV+ documentary ‘The Year Earth Changed’ wins Television Academy Honors award

Apple today was recognized by the Television Academy Honors for “The Year Earth Changed,” an original documentary special narrated by Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning broadcaster and UN Champion of the Earth Sir David Attenborough.

Showcasing exclusive footage from around the world after an unprecedented year, “The Year Earth Changed” takes a fresh approach to the global lockdown and the uplifting stories of the natural world that have come out of it. The Television Academy Honors celebrates a diverse range of programming that explores and confronts significant issues facing our society in a compelling and impactful way and acknowledges showrunners and producers who tackle complex social challenges to advance change.

Previous awards recognition for “The Year Earth Changed” includes nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards, Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards, Online Film and Television Association Awards, and the Royal Television Society, UK Awards. This most recent win follows a string of accolades for Apple Original films, documentaries and series earning 244 wins and 961 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ will soon premiere “Prehistoric Planet,” also narrated by Attenborough, set to debut globally on Apple TV+ from Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27. The five-episode groundbreaking series will transport viewers 66 million years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in stunning detail and set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer.

“The Year Earth Changed”

Showcasing exclusive footage from around the world after an unprecedented year, “The Year Earth Changed” takes a fresh approach to the global lockdown and the uplifting stories that have come out of it. From hearing birdsong in deserted cities, to witnessing whales communicating in new ways, to encountering capybaras in South American suburbs, people all over the world have had the chance to engage with nature like never before. In the one-hour special, viewers witness how changes in human behavior — reducing cruise ship traffic, closing beaches a few days a year, identifying more harmonious ways for humans and wildlife to coexist — can have a profound impact on nature. The documentary, narrated by David Attenborough, is a love letter to planet Earth, highlighting the ways nature bouncing back can give us hope for the future. “The Year Earth Changed” is produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, directed by Tom Beard, and executive produced by Mike Gunton and Alice Keens-Soper.

The special is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

