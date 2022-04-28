Apple’s Q1 Mac shipments rise 8% YoY as PC shipments decline 4.3%

Apple’s indomitable Mac continued its success with an increase of 8% YoY in shipment growth for Q1 2022.

William Li for Counterpoint:

Global PC shipments fell 4.3% YoY in Q1 2022 to reach 78.7 million units, according to Counterpoint Research Global PC tracker. Our checks suggest the PC supply chain turned relatively conservative on shipment outlook in the middle of Q1 2022, largely dragged by global inflation and regional conflict, which brought uncertainties to PC demand and blurred the overall PC shipment momentum ahead. The overall PC shipments in 2022 are expected to be shy of our forecasts made at the end of 2021. Apple continued its success with the M1 MacBook series to see 8% YoY shipment growth in Q1 2022, which boosted its market share by 100 bps YoY.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s still utterly amazing how many poor souls settle for poor Mac knockoffs, but — slowly, but surely — more and more people are waking up to the Mac’s superior ease of use, build quality, versatility, speed, efficiency, and much lower Total Cost of Ownership!

See also: The debate is over: IBM confirms that Apple Macs are $535 less expensive than Windows PCs

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.