Apple TV+ series ‘Severance’ hits No. 5 on Top 10 Streaming Titles list

Reelgood on Friday published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (04/14/22 to 04/20/22) and the hit Apple TV+ series Severance is No.5.

In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

Back to the Top 10 list: The Disney+ show Moon Knight is the most popular title across all services for the second week. Right behind is The Batman, streaming on HBO Max.

Better Call Saul and Death on the Nile also made the top 5. New on the list are Prime Video show Outer Range at #6 and Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal at #9.

The Reelgood Top 10 ranking uses first-party data from how its 5 million users in the U.S. interact with movies and TV shows on the platform in real-time.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to the cast and crew of Severance! Hopefully, season two will arrive as quickly as possible. (Don’t pull an extended Stranger Things drought on us!)

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.