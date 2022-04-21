Here’s why there won’t be an iPhone 14 mini

According to Consumer Research Intelligence Partners (CIRP)’s U.S. iPhone sales data for calendar first quarter, the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini continues to be wildly unpopular with customers, accounting for just 3% of total iPhone sales in America.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The ‌iPhone 13‌ mini had the smallest share of sales of all the ‌iPhone 13‌ models, and it made up just three percent of total ‌iPhone‌ sales during the quarter. Comparatively, the other ‌iPhone 13‌ models were much more popular, and had the largest share of U.S. sales in several years.

Combined, all four ‌iPhone 13‌ models made up 71 percent of ‌iPhone‌ sales, with the standard 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ responsible for 38 percent of sales. In the year-ago quarter, the iPhone 12 models made up 61 percent of total ‌iPhone‌ sales, so the ‌iPhone 13‌ models are performing better. The ‌iPhone 13‌ has also seen the strongest sales of any ‌iPhone‌ model during the March quarter, beating out the iPhone 11 and the ‌iPhone 12‌ when they were Apple’s flagship iPhones.

MacDailyNews Take: Yup, as predicted several years ago:

In general, the only people who still think they want a 4-inch iPhone are those who do not yet own a 4.7-inch iPhone 6 or 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus. — MacDailyNews, December 5, 2014

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.