Here’s why there won’t be an iPhone 14 mini

According to Consumer Research Intelligence Partners (CIRP)’s U.S. iPhone sales data for calendar first quarter, the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini continues to be wildly unpopular with customers, accounting for just 3% of total iPhone sales in America.
The iPhone 13 mini had the smallest share of sales of all the iPhone 13 models, and it made up just three percent of total iPhone sales during the quarter. Comparatively, the other iPhone 13 models were much more popular, and had the largest share of U.S. sales in several years.
Combined, all four iPhone 13 models made up 71 percent of iPhone sales, with the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 13 responsible for 38 percent of sales.
In the year-ago quarter, the iPhone 12 models made up 61 percent of total iPhone sales, so the iPhone 13 models are performing better. The iPhone 13 has also seen the strongest sales of any iPhone model during the March quarter, beating out the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 when they were Apple’s flagship iPhones.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup, as predicted several years ago:
In general, the only people who still think they want a 4-inch iPhone are those who do not yet own a 4.7-inch iPhone 6 or 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus. — MacDailyNews, December 5, 2014
6 Comments
iPhone 14 isn’t needed either, to be frank.
I like the smaller form factor of the iPhone mini. I was looking at the iPhone mini and thought it too expensive for what I used my phone for. I bought a shiny new iPhone SE instead.
It’s small overall, close to size of iPhone SE, but because its screen goes edge to edge, it can’t be used one-handed by most people. So it’s small, but without a key benefit of being a small iPhone. Also, the camera bump is getting ever larger/thicker, and it’ll look absolutely HUGE and ridiculous on a smaller iPhone. It looks awkward now, even on the biggest iPhone. iPhone SE is ultimate evolution of the optimal and elegant user experience Steve Jobs intended.
I have an iPhone13 mini and I find that is just slightly too big and awkward to use, because I have normal sized guy hands. I don’t know how women use them unless they just put everything down and use both hands. I use reachability a lot and I think it would be helpful if Apple had an accessibility mode where important controls (“go back” arrows) were lower on the screen. It’s potentially a perfect size for people who use their phone like a phone and not an iPad mini if a little more attention were paid to where controls are.
I love my 12” iPad Pro, btw. That’s the problem with the bigger phones—they are too big to be good phones and too small to be good iPads.
iPhone mini – will be sorry to see you go. AppleBS can go with you.
iPhone 14 Pro mini