Russian court rules antitrust case against Apple can proceed

A Russian court in Moscow on Thursday ruled that Russia’s anti-monopoly regulator can proceed in opening an antitrust case against Apple over an App Store payment dispute, dismissing a case brought by the U.S. company, RIA Novosti reported.

Reuters:

Russia began the antitrust case against Apple in October, accusing it of failing to allow app developers to tell customers about alternative payment options when using its App Store. It said Apple could face a fine based on its revenue in Russia if found guilty.

RIA said the Moscow Arbitration Court had dismissed Apple’s case in its entirety. It said the decision can be appealed.

Separately, law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov & Partners on Wednesday said it was preparing a lawsuit against Apple for what it said was a violation of Russian consumers’ rights after the company restricted the use of Apple Pay on March 1 in response to Russia [invading] Ukraine on Feb. 24.