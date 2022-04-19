Ukrainian man deploys Apple’s ‘Find My’ app to trace Russian troops

Using Apple’s “Find My” app, a Ukrainian man has been able to track the redeployment of Russian troops to the east of the country via a pair of AirPods that were stolen from his home near Kyiv.

George Grylls for The Times:

Vitaliy Semenets used the “Find My” feature available on Apple products to follow the progress of the stolen AirPods…

As Russian troops beat a hasty retreat from Kyiv this month, Semenets traced the devices as they crossed the border into Belarus, eventually ending up near the city of Gomel.

Last week the AirPods had reached Belgorod, a city in Russia where President Putin is massing his troops for an assault on the Donbas.

Semenets has posted updates of the AirPods’ journey on his Instagram page, even if he is unlikely to retrieve them. The Find My app can trace devices if they connect to the internet, or if they come close enough to other devices to connect via Bluetooth.

There have been numerous reports of Russian troops pillaging valuable goods from Ukrainian homes in what experts have said is a sign of the invading forces’ disorganization and lack of discipline… it was reported that a soldier had been killed in Irpin after he replaced his Kevlar body armour with a MacBook laptop computer.