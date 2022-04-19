‘iPhone City’ in China is operating normally despite quixotic COVID lockdowns

The world’s biggest iPhone assembly campus, know colloquially as “iPhone City,” on the outskirts of Zhengzhou in central China, is operating normally despite quixotic COVID lockdowns in the area that began last week, Dahe Daily reports.

Debby Wu for Bloomberg News:

Zhengzhou’s decision late Friday to implement a quarantine raised concerns that Foxconn Technology Group’s facility may have to limit operations. The sprawling assembly site’s importance to Apple Inc.’s smartphone supply chain has earned the locality the nickname of iPhone City. Local authorities on Monday morning ordered a fresh round of mass testing. “Production at the Foxconn campus is proceeding well with some 200,000 workers,” the newspaper said, citing Foxconn managers within the compound. The Taiwanese company is cooperating with local government and putting measures in place to ensure worker safety. “The supply lines haven’t been affected by Covid.” President Xi Jinping has championed a zero-tolerance approach to Covid and his administration has held firm, even as public anger and economic costs mount.

MacDailyNews Take: “iPhone City unaffected” is good news for Apple and Apple shareholders.

And, BTW, memo to China: There’s no such thing as zero-COVID. Duh. – MacDailyNews, March 15, 2022

