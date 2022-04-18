One year ago, Apple introduced AirTag, a small battery-powered accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for $29 and $99, respectively.

Each round AirTag is small and lightweight, features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is IP67 water- and dust-resistant. A built-in speaker plays sounds to help locate AirTag, while a removable cover makes it easy for users to replace the battery.

Here’s how to replace your AirTag’s battery:

Press down on the polished stainless steel battery cover of your AirTag and rotate counterclockwise until the cover stops rotating. Remove the cover and battery. Insert a new CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery with the positive (+) side facing up. You’ll hear a sound indicating that the battery is connected. (Note: CR2032 batteries with bitterant coatings might not work with AirTag or other battery-powered products, depending on the alignment of the coating in relation to the battery contacts.) Replace the cover, making sure that the three tabs on the cover align with the three slots on the AirTag. Rotate the cover clockwise until it stops.

MacDailyNews Note: You can check the charge of your AirTag battery using Apple’s Find My app:

Tap the Items tab. Tap the AirTag whose battery charge you want to check. Check the battery icon under the name of your AirTag.

If the charge is very low, you’ll see a banner that says Low Battery.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.