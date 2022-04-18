Apple continues work on device combining Apple TV + HomePod + FaceTime camera

In the latest issue of the “Power On” newsletter at Bloomberg News, Mark Gurman reports that Apple is continuing to work on a device that combines an Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime camera.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Q: Do you think a new HomePod or home device is still coming? A: I absolutely do think a new HomePod is coming — specifically, a device that combines a HomePod, Apple TV and FaceTime camera. I don’t think a big stand-alone HomePod is still in development, but perhaps a new HomePod mini is coming. In any case, the combination product will probably be at the center of Apple’s approach, with HomePod minis surrounding that throughout the home.

MacDailyNews Take: HomePod TV.

A camera for FaceTime (and Zoom, etc.) should have been built into Apple TV units years ago. Hopefully, HomePod TV will sometime see the light of day! _ MacDailyNews, April 13, 2021

A combined Apple TV + HomePod would be very compelling. In nearly every place where we have an Apple TV, a HomePod is within a few feet or could be. We imagine an Apple TV + iPad combo device would be like an Echo Show on steroids. – MacDailyNews, April 12, 2021

