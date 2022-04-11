Two new Macs could arrive at Apple’s WWDC in June

Apple is preparing to launch some new Macs in the next few months and tow of them could be unveiled at WWDC in June, Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple is gearing up to launch some new Macs in the next few months. What better place to do so than WWDC? That’s the same venue where the Mac’s transition from Intel to Apple’s own chips was announced two years ago. I’m told there are two new Macs coming around the middle of the year or early in the second half. One of those is likely to be the new MacBook Air. Other models in the works include an updated Mac mini and 24-inch iMac, as well as a low-end MacBook Pro to replace the aging 13-inch model. And let’s not forget that new Mac Pro and iMac Pro models are in development.

MacDailyNews Take: But Gurman reminds, the real focus of WWDC is software, in particular: Apple’s macOS 13 (Rome), iOS 16 (Sydney), watchOS 9 (Kincaid), and tvOS 16 (Paris) that will highlight the conference.

