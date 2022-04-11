Apple TV+ announces new Apple Original podcast ‘Run, Bambi, Run,’ debuting today

Apple TV+ today announced the debut of the new Apple Original podcast “Run, Bambi, Run,” releasing the first two episodes of the eight-part series.

Hosted by journalist, author and Campside Media co-founder Vanessa Grigoriadis (“Chameleon: The Hollywood Con Queen”), “Run, Bambi, Run” investigates the real life story of Laurie “Bambi” Bembenek, a stunning 21-year-old Milwaukee police officer who was dubiously convicted of killing her new husband’s ex-wife, before braving a daring escape as part of a years-long quest to clear her name.

New episodes of the podcast will debut weekly on Mondays on Apple Podcasts here.

“Run, Bambi, Run” is produced by Campside Media with executive producers Grigoriadis, Mark McAdam, Adam Hoff, Josh Dean, Matt Shaer and Kyle Long.

“Run, Bambi, Run” joins a growing offering of Apple TV+ Original podcasts now streaming on Apple Podcasts including the duPont-winning “The Line,” “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,” “Hooked” and “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” as well as official companion podcasts for Apple TV+ series “Foundation” and “For All Mankind.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with over 240 awards and more than 960 nominations.

Apple took podcasts mainstream more than 15 years ago, helping inform, entertain and inspire hundreds of millions of listeners worldwide with gripping stories and fresh perspectives. Apple Podcasts is the best place for listeners to discover, enjoy and support their favorite podcasts, featuring millions of shows in more than 100 languages. Apple Podcasts is available for free in over 170 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and HomePod mini, CarPlay, iTunes on Windows, Amazon Alexa, and other smart speakers and car systems. For more information, visit apple.com/apple-podcasts.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

