Apple stock rises closer to all-time high

Apple stock had its 11-day winning streak end Wednesday, but, it’s already trying to start a new run today.

Ben Levisohn for Barron’s:

It was quite the rally for Apple stock. Shares of the tech titan rose for 11 consecutive days through March 29, their longest winning streak since 2003. That streak ended on March 30, though it would be hard to find a company-specific reason for the drop…

Now, Apple stock is trying to get a new streak going — and perhaps a more meaningful one, at least from a technical perspective. Shares are up 0.3% at $178.33 in premarket trading, and just 2% away from their all-time closing high of $182.01, hit on Jan. 3. Apple is also the S&P 500’s largest stock, so if its shares can meaningfully break out, there’s a good chance the stock market will too. But if they stall, don’t be surprised if the market does as well.

Yes, Apple is that important.