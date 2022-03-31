Gary Oldman leads team of MI5 misfits in new Apple TV+ thriller series ‘Slow Horses’

Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman (Best Actor, Darkest Hour) stars in a darkly funny Apple TV+ espionage drama “Slow Horses” which follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Oldman), they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

The show, which features Mick Jagger’s first TV theme song, also stars Kristen Scott Thomas, Olivia Cooke, and Rosalind Eleazar among its ensemble cast. Slow Horses‘ second season has already been filmed.

Hanna Rantala for reuters:

The show stars Oscar-winner Gary Oldman in the role of Jackson Lamb, a quick-witted but ill-mannered head of a team of intelligence officers who have been relegated to MI5’s agent graveyard “Slough House” after committing public slip-ups such as leaving classified documents on a train or sleeping with an ambassador’s wife. “I don’t know if I like Jackson Lamb but I certainly really love playing him,” Oldman told Reuters as he attended the series’ premiere in London. “He is slovenly. He’s a chain smoker, alcoholic, I would imagine he probably smells a bit like an ashtray. Sticky, sweaty, greasy hair. Yeah, playing Jackson Lamb’s like easing yourself into dirty bath water.”

MacDailyNews Take: You had us at Gary Oldman. Already added to “Up Next!”

