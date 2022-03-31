Apple makes stolen iPhones worthless with genius change

Apple is making it very difficult for thieves to profit from stolen iPhones. According to MacRumors, Apple has instructed staff at its retail stores not to repair any iPhone that’s been reported as missing or stolen.

Harry Pettit for The Sun:

The policy change, distributed through an internal memo, is intended to stop criminals from cashing in on genuine repairs.

The global GSMA registry allows gadget owners to register devices and list them as lost or stolen.

Apple’s memo orders staff to check the register using their regular diagnostic tools before accepting an iPhone for repair.

If the registry notifies them that the device in question has gone missing, they will have to turn down the service.

The instruction was issued to workers at Apple’s brick-and-mortar stores as well as authorised third-party service providers.

There’s no suggestion that staff will keep hold of phones or report potential thefts to the police.