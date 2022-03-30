Apple supplier Japan Display unveils new display tech that can significantly extend mobile devices’ battery life

Japan Display on Wednesday revealed plans to begin production of new display panel components it says can significantly lower power consumption and extend the battery life of smartphones, smartwatches, smart glasses, and other consumer electronics.

Reuters:

The maker of small displays used in smartphones, cars and other products is in “discussions with multiple customers and plans to start mass production from 2024,” the company, which counts Apple Inc among its biggest customers, said in a news release.

Covered in tiny transistors, the component, known as a backplane, makes up one of the layers in a LCD. They are also used in OLED panels.

Japan Display says its new backplane consume as much as 40% less power than conventional components and also improves screen resolution making it suitable for virtual realty devices.