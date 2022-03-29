U.S. DOJ backs antitrust bill targeting Apple, Google, and Amazon

The U.S. DOJ on Monday endorsed legislation forbidding large digital platforms such as Apple, Google, and Amazon from favoring their own products and services over competitors.
Ryan Tracy for The Wall Street Journal:
“The Department views the rise of dominant platforms as presenting a threat to open markets and competition, with risks for consumers, businesses, innovation, resiliency, global competitiveness, and our democracy,” says a letter to bipartisan leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee, signed by Peter Hyun, the Justice Department’s acting assistant attorney general for legislative affairs.
T￼he letter, obtained by The Wall Street Journal, expresses support for the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which the Senate’s judiciary panel approved in January in a bipartisan vote, as well as similar legislation moving through the House.
A￼mazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Apple Inc. and others oppose the proposed legislation, saying it would make it harder to offer popular services. The bills’ opponents also say it is fair for e-marketplaces, search engines and app stores to profit off their creations’ popularity…
[The legislaton] still hasn’t received a vote on the floor of either chamber, and it faces industry resistance as well as skepticism on both sides of the aisle. Some conservatives are wary of expanding the government’s power to police digital markets, while some Democrats, particularly from California, say the legislation unfairly targets a handful of large companies.
MacDailyNews Take: Beware unintended consequences.
7 Comments
Certainly near monopoly giant tech companies, have influence in what they pedal to favor their own and not legally bound to do the same for others.
Their censorship of alternative views, particularly conservative voices in the last presidential election including the New York Post reporting continue to this day and greatly tip the scales in favor of their chosen message.
Hiding behind the outdated Section 230 1990s law passed when the internet took off, specifically granting tech companies immunity from lawsuits and damages. No other business, including the New York Times and CNN, enjoys the same sacred cow protections that Cook and company vigorously lobby to MAINTAIN status quo.
Reform is indeed necessary and something needs to be done to protect consumers, the little guy businesses and freedom of speech, we now see outlawed in Russian media propaganda invasion of Ukraine…
No one owed that buffoon a bullhorn. He could launch his own, unsuccessfully, yet again.
No you can’t say whatever you want in my house.
No one owed Black Lives matter and other Leftist HATE groups a bullhorn. Thanks for exposing your hypocrisy and no surprise a Leftist deflection from the core of the issue…
What is absurd about this is Apple is devout to it 3rd Party Developers, pays them handsomely and promotes their products over their own all the time. Microsoft Office has long been given favor over Apple Office Apps and it is no secret that Apple HQ uses Microsoft Office over Apple Apps. They also Use Adobe products over their own like Photoshop and Adobe Premiere rather than Final Cut Pro. There are many other examples I could give but a simple trip to the Mac App Store or iOS App store proves my point. Pa-shaww!
Funny you bring up MS, the now less evil empire.
They have their own store, so does Adobe, the shouldn’t be forced to sell their wares through Apple’s. Nor should anyone else.
Come to the new apple.com…I think you’ll like it. Instead of being overwhelmed by Apple products, you will find many of your favorite tech brands like; Samsung, Dell and recently revived Gateway. I know many will appreciate lawn mowers from the perennial favorite, Briggs and Stratton. We will continue to bolster our lawn and Home section and we’ll start with fine mixers and grills from Cuisinart and this Saturday, Elizabeth Warren will be giving a BBQ session with Beyond Meat Products and our own Tim Cook will demonstrate the fabulously light and long-reach Dyson Pole-Vac.
Good one Paul!