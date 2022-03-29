Best stock run since 2003 has Apple again knocking on the $3 trillion door

No Comments

Apple shares rose 0.2% premarket on Tuesday, extending gains into the 11th straight day, a rare feat in the storied company’s 41-year stock market history. During this extended rally, Apple added $407 billion in market value, or roughly the size of Walmart.

Apple Park in Cupertino, California
Apple Park in Cupertino, California

Thyagaraju Adinarayan for Bloomberg News:

Apple has seen its earnings estimates being upgraded by 7.2% this year by analysts, much faster than other stocks in the Faang group. Shares have also managed to dodge a Nikkei report about production cuts, leaving the stock just 1% away from covering 2022 losses and 4.7% away from a $3 trillion market value.

The Cupertino, California-based company is perhaps living up to its reputation as a relative haven in a turbulent time for tech.

For sales trader Jim Dixon at Mirabaud Securities, it’s the mom-and-pop investors behind the stunning rally. “Quite remarkable for a company trading on more than 28x forward earnings in a rising rates environments with supply chain issues/inflation,” he said. Dixon also [said] that “investors are effectively saying that it is smooth sailing going forward.”

MacDailyNews Take: To the moon, Alice. To the moon!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , ,